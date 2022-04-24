Jerusalem: Holy Fire Appears At Church Of Holy Sepulchre Ahead Of Orthodox Easter

The Holy Fire descended on the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem, a day prior to the Orthodox Easter. According to Orthodox belief, Holy Fire is a miracle in which a blue light emanates within Jesus’s Christ Tomb. It occurs every year at the Church on Holy Saturday. Notably, Christians hold a ceremony of the fire’s consecration in the chapel above the Holy Sepulcher known as the Tabernacle.

Located in the Christian quarter of the old city of Jerusalem, the Church of Holy Sepulchre houses two of the holiest site in Christianity. The first is the place where Jesus Christ was crucified and the other, where he is believed to be buried and resurrected. Meanwhile, Sputnik reported that this year, the Russia Foundation of St Andrew will deliver the Holy Fire from Jerusalem to the solemn patriarchial liturgy in Moscow and then will bring Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the saviour for Easter Vigil.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing battle in Ukraine, Zelenskyy has warned its citizens regarding cyberattacks on the Orthodox Easter day, which is regarded as one of the most significant holidays of the year. Earlier on Saturday, the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warned civilians in the war-ravaged country that cyberattacks at the behest of the enemy may intensify on Easter. It also stated that owing to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, not everyone will be able to celebrate the holiday with family and friends this year.

Virtual greetings

State Special Communications Service of Ukraine mentioned in a Telegram post that the enemy may utilise the strategy of deploying virtual greetings to a large group of people via messengers and e-mails to try new cyberattacks. It further stated that as they have seen many times before, hostile hackers usually employ topical and sensitive topics for Ukrainians that are most "touching" to the people of the nation. It further advised the citizens to take care and not be the victims of cybercriminals and asked them not to click on any links sent to them by strangers. The war entered day 60 on Sunday.

