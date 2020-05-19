Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque To Reopen To Worshippers After Eid Holiday

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam will reopen for worshippers after the Eid holiday, said the mosque administration in a statement on May 19. The mosque was shut down for outsiders two months ago in late March, keeping in view the coronavirus lockdown. The mosque's director Omar al-Kiswani while talking to the press said that exact information on reopening measures will be announced later and hoped for no limitation on the number of visitors allowed at a time.

According to reports, the Al-Aqsa mosque was shut down for the first time in 50 years as part of the measure put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The mosque compound remains under the control of Jordan, which controlled the whole territory, including the Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre until 1967 before Israel occupied the city in a six-day war. The mosque is also known by two other Arabic names 'Bayt Al Maqdis' (House of the Holy) and 'Al-Haram Al-Sharif' (the Noble Sanctuary). The site is also the holiest site in Judaism.

Lockdown restrictions eased

The Israeli and Palestinian authorities have started to ease restrictions in their respective territories as coronavirus cases continue to decline in the region. According to figures by worldometer website, Israel has recorded 16,643 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 276 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Palestine has registered 388 in the last two and a half months with just 2 deaths as of May 19.

(Image Credit: AP)

