Jewish Groups Call UN's Inquiry Report On Israel 'masterpiece Of Modern Antisemitism'

The Jewish advocacy group American Jewish Committee has said that the latest report from the UN's Commission of Inquiry is "filled with bias." Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, has stressed that the latest UN Commission report is "filled with bias and "one-sidedness" and stressed that the report should be "rejected and disbanded." Echoing similar remarks, the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, described the report as "masterpiece of modern antisemitism." The statement of Jewish groups comes after the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel in its report presented to United Nations General Assembly said that Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is "unlawful" as per the international law.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ted Deutch said that they reject the report and stressed that the report is "biased and onesided." He stated the report did not include Hamas, terrorism and rockets that are launched against Israel with an aim to kill Israeli people. Ted Deutch further said, "there is a failure to acknowledge that every country, including Israel, has a right to defend itself." He said that the members of the commission were "biased" and called the commission "malicious and illegitimate." In his remarks, he further called for disbanding the commission. The UN Commission of Inquiry report has concluded that some of the actions of the Israeli government "leading to permanent occupation and de-facto annexation may constitute elements of crimes under international criminal law."

The latest report from the UN’s Commission of Inquiry is filled with bias and a one-sidedness that proves exactly why the Commission should be rejected and disbanded.



I explain further below: 👇 pic.twitter.com/VuKCZYK6xg — Ted Deutch, CEO of American Jewish Committee (@AJCCEO) October 21, 2022

The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel issues its first report to the @UN General Assembly.



PRESS RELEASE ➡️https://t.co/sVWg0oORuo



The Commission will present its report to #UNGA on 27 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/NB82aEMAvE — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) October 20, 2022

JCPA claims Report has all 'undated' quotations from Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) said that all three members of the inquiry were chosen as they had already declared Israel guilty of the crimes. It noted that the "mandate of the inquiry" shows double standards in its "breadth, scope and resources." It has claimed that the report is "sprinkled" with a series of quotations from Palestinians in Hebron and added that all of them are "undated, unsigned and anonymous accusations" which have no evidence. According to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, the report has 65 sourced "citations" from 18 organizations and each one "trash-talks Israel."

It stressed that not a single "pro-Israel" NGO was involved in the report. It said that the report did not include Palestinian rocket and mortar attacks, suicide bombings, incendiary kites, pipe bombs, small arms fire, arson, vehicular attacks, anti-tank fire, anti-aircraft fire, kidnappings, stabbings, rape, torture, stoning and beheading. Stressing that the final paragraph of the report shows "how far the spider is now casting the web," the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs said that the report has called for UN investigation and persecution of people suspected of committing or assisting in the commission or attempted commission of crimes.

"The list of recommendations is directed only at the Government of Israel, the ICC Prosecutor, various UN bodies, and member states.26 And not one recommendation is made to Palestinian authorities," the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs said in a statement. "The final paragraph of this masterpiece of modern antisemitism announces just how far the spider is now casting the web," it added.

Image: Twitter/@AJCCEO/AP