Jews Now Allegedly Dressing Like Muslims To Pray In Temple Mount, Claims Report

A report published on Monday suggests that a radical Jewish group disguised themselves as Muslims in order to enter Jerusalem's Temple Mount, where they silently performed Jewish prayers while appearing to partake in Islamic devotion, as per Times of Israel. The extremist right The Return to the Mount movement, which demands Jewish sovereignty on the Temple Mount, has alarmed security officials, who fear that their acts may incite unrest at the holy site.

Although Israel controls overall security at the monument, the Muslim Waqf oversees religious activities. Raphael Morris, the Returning to the Mount group's leader, told Channel 13 that they were unwilling to accept the penalties against Jews that exist on the Temple Mount.

Jews only allowed into enclosure during specific hours

Morris also stated that Jews were only allowed into the enclosure during specific hours of the day and must not show any evidence that they are praying. Muslims, on the other hand, can enter the compound whenever they wish and are allowed to pray. Morris claims that the group focuses on being Arab so as not to arouse the suspicions of police, Muslims, or the Waqf. He also said that their objective is to be allowed to go to the Temple Mount at all hours of the day. He denied that his movement was underground, insisting that they act openly and that their actions are legal. He said that just because the country doesn't like it doesn't mean it's illegal. One group member claims to pay with his life for the sake of the Temple.

The Shin Bet security service and the police are aggressively working against the group, and members are routinely given court-issued restraining orders barring them from the Mount, according to the Times of Israel. Nati Gur, the Israel Police commander in charge of the Mount, stated that there is a widespread and large deployment of officers to prevent any backlash against the radicals.

Individuals disguised as Arabs are caught attempting to enter Temple Mount

Shin Bet members indicated in a meeting about the Temple Mount hosted by Public Security Minister Omer Barlev that every week, individuals disguised as Arabs are caught attempting to enter the Temple Mount through entry gates reserved for Muslims exclusively. A senior security source told Channel 13 that they are looking into the situation of the Temple Mount's stability and that those involved will be brought to punishment.