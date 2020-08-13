Jimmy Lai Urges People To Not Be Radical In 'long-term Fight' For Democracy

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, who was recently released on bail after being arrested for allegedly flouting the National Security Law (NSL) on August 13 urged people to be "patient" and "flexible" in their pro-democracy fight against mainland China. Lai during a live online session urged people to not be radical but asked them to be innovative and patient in order to win against Beijing-backed forces. Lai said that he will keep resisting and keep fighting for the rule of law and freedom.

Lai, the owner of Next Digital, a Hong Kong-listed media company; and popular newspaper Apple Daily, is a staunch supporter of pro-democracy movement on the former British colony. Lai was arrested on August 10 over suspected collusion with foreign forces as police raided his Apple Daily office and took him. Upon his release on August 12, Lai spoke to his reporters in a Facebook Live session. In his inspiring address, he asked his staff to staff to continue filing the kind of "unvarnished dispatches" that have infuriated China and pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong.

Lai calls CCP's regime 'Murderous'

The 71-year-old entrepreneur has been a vocal critic of the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime and has been one of the main contributors to the pro-democracy camp. Lai has often termed the CCP rule as a “murderous regime” and recently echoed prominent activist Joshua Wong's call to Hong Kong officials and their family members to sell off their overseas properties and renounce foreign nationalities to show absolute loyalty to Xi Jinping.

