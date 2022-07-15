Joe Biden Trying To Shake Hands With Thin Air In Israel Leaves Internet Baffled; Watch

Ever since assuming office as the President of the US, Joe Biden has left the internet in splits on several occasions with some real gaffes. One such moment was caught on camera yesterday during his Israel visit. The American President was seen reaching out for a handshake with "the thin air" after he completed the press briefing in Tel Aviv and before was escorted off of the podium.

Biden in Israel: tries to shake hands with thin air 🤡pic.twitter.com/MUX90SuLA7 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 14, 2022

Earlier in April, Biden became internet ridicule after a video of his "invisible handshake" went viral on social media and Wednesday's incident was a scathing remembrance of the moment. Although, later an independent fact-check site, as well as the White House, explained that Biden was in fact gesturing a wave towards the audience and not shaking hands with 'thin air'.

The Thursday incident came in addition to the long list of faux pas that the 79-year-old has made in the past and in the Middle Eastern country as well. Notably, Biden on Wednesday, shortly after he touched down addressed the press where is mistakenly said that we must keep alive "the honour of Holocaust." Biden said, "Later today, I will once more return to the hallowed ground of … Yad Vashem to honour the 6 million Jewish lives that were stolen in a genocide and continue — which we must do every, every day — continue to bear witness, to keep alive the truth and honour of the Holocaust — horror of the Holocaust — honour those we lost, so that we never, ever forget that lesson, you know, and to continue our shared, unending work to fight the poison of anti-Semitism wherever it raises its ugly head."

Biden pushes for 'lasting negotiated peace' between Israel & Palestine

Without any roadmap, Biden on Thursday urged Israel and Palestine to draw "lasting negotiated peace," in order to end the endless conflict, the New York Times reported. In discussion with interim Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Biden also highlighted the necessity to make their best approach to counter potential nuclear threats from Iran, despite differing on the policy towards Tehran. "Diplomacy will not stop them. The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if that continues to develop their nuclear program, the free world with use force," Biden said, as quoted by VOA News. However, minutes later he changed his cover, emphasising that "I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve" assurance that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

(Image: @Dr.EliDavid/Twitter)