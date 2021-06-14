Jordan Prince Hamzah Sought Saudi's Help To Overthrow King Abdullah II's Regime: Report

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah hoped to overthrow King Abdullah II with the backing of Saudi Arabia, according to indictments released on June 13. In April, estranged Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, who is the fourth son of King Hussein tried to overthrow the reign of his elder brother Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. However, the coup was interrupted by their paternal uncle Hassan, who got the estranged Prince to sign a letter to remain faithful to Jordan’s constitution and the country’s ruler.

Now, a court indictment has stated that Prince Hamzah used two accomplices for the coup, both of whom had ties with Saudi Arabia. The first accused is Bassem Awadallah, who holds Saudi nationality and is a former royal court chief while the second accused is an ex-special envoy to the kingdom, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid. Both are scheduled to face trial at State Security Court later this month and could face a prison term of up to 20 years if found guilty. However, Prince Hamzah, who is accused of an attempt to destabilize the Hashemite Kingdom, has been exempted from the trial.

Riyadh denies involvement

Meanwhile, the neighbouring kingdom of Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement in the coup. Back in April, Riyadh clarified its stance on Jordan expressing its full support to the kingdom and for the “decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein to safeguard security and stability".

This comes as Prince Hamzah claimed that he was unlawfully arrested along with 18 other hi-profile officials as a “part of the conspiracy”. Making a public appearance days after the upheaval, he denounced the Middle Eastern country’s government of corruption and lack of transparency in its ruling system. Hamzah alleged that he was visited by the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces who cut communication lines, snapped internet services, and placed him under house detention.

In the aftermath of the alleged coup, the former prince has vowed his loyalty not only to the king but also to towards the legacy of the Hashemite family, as he acknowledged that the national interests of the country were above all other considerations as per the letter released by the royal court.

