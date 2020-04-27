Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing has been postponed amid coronavirus pandemic with the earliest available date for the trial in November. Assange’s lawyers had moved to court to argue about the postponement of extradition trial as they have had not full and unfettered access to their client.

“The onset of the coronavirus crisis has reduced that already restricted access to unacceptably low levels,” the Don’t Extradite Assange campaign said in a statement.

Assange, who is kept in a maximum-security prison in southeast London, is fighting an extradition request from the United States on the charges of violating the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into classified government documents. WikiLeaks founder is charged on 18 counts including computer intrusion, espionage for encouraging, receiving and publishing national defence information in cahoots with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

Read: Demand For Julian Assange’s Release Grows Strong After First Coronavirus Case In UK Prison

Technical difficulties

Rebecca Vincent, UK Bureau Director for Reporters Without Borders, said that she was remotely observing the hearing and the phone conferencing system was not allowing for adequate observation. Referring to the technical difficulties, Vincent tweeted that it is difficult for a full trial to take place in such a condition.

This morning I’ll be monitoring remotely on behalf of @RSF_en as the Westminster Magistrates Court considers the request by Julian Assange’s legal team to postpone his extradition hearing - which otherwise could resume under lockdown conditions in less than 3 weeks. #FreeAssange https://t.co/jDNM1rxYOT — Rebecca Vincent (@rebecca_vincent) April 27, 2020

Read: WikiLeaks Publisher Julian Assange To Apply For Bail, Citing Coronavirus Threat

Last month, Assange had also applied for a bail arguing that he was at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in the British prison. However, Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates' Court rejected his bail plea saying the pandemic does not as of itself provide grounds for whistleblower’s release.

Assange’s mother, Christine, had also initiated a public petition to demand the release of the WikiLeaks founder highlighting his underlying medical conditions. In a series of social media posts, Christine said that Assange is already weak from chronic illness and prisons will be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: WikiLeaks Publisher Julian Assange Loses Bid To Be Bailed Over Coronavirus Threat

Read: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Fathered Two Kids With Lawyer In Ecuador Embassy: Report

(Image credit: AP)