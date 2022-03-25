Last Updated:

Justin Trudeau Blasted By EU Parliament For Handling Of Freedom Convoy Protests In Canada

Justin Trudeau met with sharp criticism by members from Germany and Croatia on Wednesday, March 23 as he reached European Parliament to deliver a speech.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Justin Trudeau

Image: AP/Twitter@AndersonAfDMdEP


Calling it 'appropriate,' German member in the European Parliament Christine Anderson welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin with harsh criticism in the EU Parliament on Wednesday, March 23. In her remarks, the spokesperson said that "Mr Trudeau, you are a disgrace to any democracy." She was speaking on the occasion of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visiting the EU Parliament to deliver a speech.

"Short, concise and right hitting the bull's eye!" captioned Christine Anderson to her speech:

"A President who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalising his own citizens as terrorists, just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy, should not be allowed to speak in this house at all.” Anderson's remarks were in reference to Trudeau’s methods to curb the truckers’ protest including invoking the Emergency act.

'Dictatorship of the worst kind' remarked Croatian Member

In another speech that has gone viral on social media, MEP Mislav Kolakusic of Croatia criticized Canada’s PM while asserting, “There are those among us who trample on those fundamental values,” a reference to some protesters’ controversial encounter with police horses near Parliament Hill.

'Canada has become a symbol of civil rights violations,' he wrote.

PM Trudeau visits Belgium to engage with EU, NATO & G7 leaders amid Ukraine War

In continued support to Ukraine, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau was scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium, from March 23 to 25 to engage with European Union, NATO, and G7 leaders over Russia- Ukraine war talks. 

The Canadian PM addressed the European Parliament on March 23 and spoke on peace and security, defending democracy, and transatlantic cooperation for the benefit of people in Canada and the European Union. Later on March 24, PM Justin Trudeau met with leaders from Allied countries at the NATO Summit to further coordinate support for Ukraine amid Russia's military operations. According to his schedule, he will mark his presence in the G7 Heads of State and Government Meeting where leaders are to discuss the current Russia- Ukraine war situation and its impact on the global economy, food security, and energy supply.

Tags: Justin Trudeau, Canada, European Parliament
First Published:
