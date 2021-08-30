Kabul: 10 People Including Children Killed In US' 'self-defensive' Airstrike Till Now

During the US airstrike in Kabul on Sunday, nearly 10 people which also included children were killed in the attack, as per Tolo News. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the US conducted a "self-defensive" attack in Kabul on Sunday against a suspected ISIS-K vehicle bomb which is claimed to be targeting the airport.

This attack happened just two days following twin explosions in Kabul that killed over 200 individuals which also includes 13 US troops. According to Sputnik, another blast was recorded in Kabul earlier on Sunday when a missile rocket hit on a residential building close to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The spokesperson of CENTCOM, Capt. Bill Urban said, "US military forces conducted a self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport," as per ANI. "We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," he further added in the statement.

All these started happening as the United States is near to conclude its withdrawal from Afghanistan. A US official informed ABC news that recently, at least five rockets were fired against the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday. ABC News further reported that the US military used the C-RAM missile defence system, although it is still unknown if all of the missiles were effectively intercepted.

More about the US drone attack

According to Afghanistan's Asvaka News Agency, a US drone attacked a residence in the eastern Nangarhar province's Qala-e-Naghrak 7th District, at 12 a.m. on Saturday, the US military launched a drone assault.

Early Developments in Afghanistan

As the Taliban seized power over the capital city of Kabul on August 15, several countries started evacuating their embassy personnel as well as many Afghanistan citizens. Thousands of Afghans escaping from the military conflicted nation is an absolute image of terror. Due to the insecurity in the region, the Kabul airport is still in a state of turmoil.

While talking about the US evacuation mission which is supposed to end by August 31, on Sunday, a Western security authority said that US troops are approaching the end of the evacuating mission in Afghanistan and that just about 1,000 individuals are still left at the airport ought to be rescued before the troops depart. While, the new Taliban rulers of Afghanistan are preparing to grab control of the Kabul airport, stated by an official from the extremist Islamist organisation that has risen throughout the country.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden has declared that he will fulfil his goal of withdrawing all US troops from Afghanistan by 31st August.

(IMAGE: US Air Force/AP)