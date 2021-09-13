Kabul: Armed Taliban Terrorists Manhandle Female Activist, Abduct 5 Of Family Members

Armed members of the Taliban group assaulted a female civil society activist and abducted five of her family members on Saturday. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, the incident took place in the limits of the 15th police district of Afghanistan. The media report claimed that the members of the extremist group equipped with heavy arms strenuously entered the house of Hope Foundation chief, Fahima Rahmati and started thrashing her. Later on Saturday late night, Fatima took to Facebook and broadcasted a live footage of her house.

In the video, she informed that the Taliban group abducted five of her family members including two brothers, a brother in law and a neighbour. In the 5-minute video clip, she was seen pleading for help and appealed to the extremist group to leave her family members. Despite the activist's mercy appeal, Kandahar's intelligence chief, Rahmatullah Naraiwal alleged that the Taliban had received information related to the presence of former National Directorate of Security operatives in Rahmati's house. However, the Hope Foundation chief has categorically rejected any such allegations.

Despite grave threats from the Taliban, a number of women are holding protests across Afghanistan

It is worth mentioning that the violence against Rights activists and protesters in Afghanistan has become a common occurrence after the Taliban captured the country. Reports of harassment and brutalities against women have started emerging from the country since the very first day of the their takeover. Despite grave threats from the terror outfits, a number of women are holding protests in cities across the country, demanding rights being denied to them. Earlier on September 12, Sunday, Human Rights activist Habibullah Farzad was also thrashed brutally by the extremist group. According to the local media reports, the activist was beaten for participating in a protest held by women in Kabul.

Taliban dramatic takeover

Meanwhile, a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15, leaving the people in the clutches of cruelty. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed.

