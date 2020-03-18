Kabul Attack: President Ashraf Ghani’s Office Condemns Heinous Taliban Attack Amid Dialogue

16 people died and 143 suffered serious injuries after a car bomb exploded in Kabul, raising questions over peace process which the United States of America claims to be in the right direction. In what is believed to be a suicide attack, the car exploded just outside a police station when stopped for checking. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Sediq Seddiqi, spokesperson for the President of Afghanistan, condemned the attack, calling it “a heinous crime against innocent people”. Responding to Republic TV's questions, he said: “I am shocked and saddened” and that “the Taliban attacks are clear sign of their (Taliban) unwillingness for peace; they don't stop killing people and attacking our cities.”

Violence in Afghanistan continues to rock the peace process initiated by the United States of America in which USA would phase out its troops in exchange for Taliban to ensure the end of attacks and killings. The recent engagement between the two parties happened on July 6, 2019 in Qatar where the current situation was discussed with both sides affirming of inching closer to a peaceful resolution.

The attack comes in less than 24 hours after the two sides sat on a dialogue table related to “progress”. It is also important to note that the country is heading towards the next Presidential election in September with current President Ashraf Ghani looking to return to power, amid the challenge posed by more than a dozen contenders. The Taliban has already boycotted the election and appealed to the people to not partake in the “sham”.

The nearly-two decade war that cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars has also been on the to-do-list of President Donald Trump, who has clearly stated that US troops will be withdrawn from the region before 2020 presidential elections.

