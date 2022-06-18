Kabul Gurdwara Attack: Amarinder Singh Urges MEA To Ensure Safety Of Devotees

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, on Saturday, expressed "deep concern" over the ghastly Kabul Gurdwara attack. Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said he is praying for the safety of all devotees and citizens still stuck inside Gurudwara Sahib in the capital of Afghanistan. He also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to "look into the matter" and ensure all devotees are safely retrieved from the site.

Deeply concerned to hear about the news of an attack at a Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul, Afganistan. Praying to Waheguru Ji for the safety of all the devotees & citizens stuck inside the premises.

Urge the MEA to look into this matter & ensure the safety of all devotees.@DrSJaishankar — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2022

Singh's message comes after at least two persons were confirmed killed in the unprecedented suicide attack in Gurudwara Sahib on Saturday morning. A 60-year-old man, identified as Sawinder Singh was killed in the incident. In addition, a guard at the gurudwara, reportedly named Ahmed also died on Saturday morning.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condoles death of victims

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Saturday, condoled the death of the Sawinder Singh. Sharing a picture of the deceased, Sirsa wrote on Twitter, "My heart goes out to the family of Sawinder Singh; a Sikh who was killed today in the Gurdwara Karte Parwan terror attack."

He added, "Heartwrenching visuals of Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib post terror attack. The damage done is beyond repair. One person Savinder Singh lost his life! A feeling of helplessness among minority Sikhs."

Sirsa also stressed that minority Sikhs have been "facing multiple problems in Afghanistan and this terror attack has shattered their hopes of peace and harmony for Sikhs in Kabul."

President of India World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok also slammed the brutal attack on devotees at the gurudwara. In a Twitter post, he extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack.

"Sawinder Singh, Sikh aged around 60 Yrs S/o late Kishan Singh and native of Ghazni has been killed during the brutal attack in #Kabul earlier today at the gurdwara. His cremation will take place later there today and his family resides in New Delhi. God bless #afghan #minorities (sic)," Chandhok wrote.

Guru Granth Sahib 'safely evacuated'

"Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji has been safely evacuated from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan #Kabul. The local Sikhs risked themselves into the fire and retrieved. They are currently on their way to the residence of Gurnam Singh to maintain and worship it there according to its sanctity and principles," Chandhok informed via a Twitter post. About 500 Taliban forces were deployed to tackle the attack in the Gurudwara Karte Parwan, he had informed earlier.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji has been safely evacuated from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan #Kabul.The local Sikhs risked themselves into the fire and retrieved.They are currently on way to residence of Gurnam Singh to maintain and worship it there according to its sanctity and principles. pic.twitter.com/pT6qv0qYX6 — Puneet Singh Chandhok (@PSCINDIAN) June 18, 2022

MEA monitoring situation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Saturday, condemned the reported "cowardly" attacks on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Kabul Gurudwara attack

Alarming reports came from Kabul on Saturday morning after ISIS-Khorasan terrorists entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. The attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am India time). At least 2 Taliban soldiers were also wounded in the ambush. As per recent reports coming in, all ISIS-Khorasan terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, have been neutralised.

Around 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were amassed in Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attackers entered the premises. 10-15 of the devotees had managed to flee.

