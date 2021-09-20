Kabul's Acting Mayor Says Cleaning Female Bathrooms In Markets Only Profession For Women

Only women whose duties cannot be done by males are permitted to work in the Kabul municipal administration, according to the Taliban's new limitations in Afghanistan. Kabul's interim mayor, Hamdullah Nohmani, issued the order on Sunday, essentially prohibiting women from working in government in the Afghan capital. His statement suggests that cleaning female restrooms is one of the professions women may undertake for the Kabul administration, according to CNN.

Hundreds of women have been laid off as a result of the directive. According to Nohmani, the municipality employs 2,930 people, with women accounting for 27% of the workforce. Following the Taliban's takeover of the country last month, women and girls in Afghanistan are fearful. Despite repeated pledges that women's rights will be respected, the restriction on female government employees is the latest evidence that the 20-year period of independence is coming to an end.

'Their work had to be halted for a period of time'

As per CNN, Nohmani said that they permitted all of them to be on time for their responsibilities, but the Islamic Emirate determined that their work had to be halted for a period of time. He further said that they will only permit those females who they required, ie, for tasks that males couldn't do or that weren't male-specific for example, cleaning the public female restrooms in markets.

The Taliban-controlled Afghan Finance Ministry sent a letter a week ago instructing female workers not to return to work "until a proper work environment is created." The Ministry of Education also issued an order on Friday for male secondary school students and instructors to report to their classrooms on Saturday. Female students were not mentioned in the statement, raising worries that girls might once again be barred from secondary school.

'Taliban still doesn't believe in women's rights'

According to the Taliban's understanding of Sharia law, spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid reaffirmed earlier Taliban remarks, adding that they are dedicated to women's rights. However, activist Fawzia Koofi said that the Taliban's actions thus far show that it "still does not believe in women's rights," and urged the international community and the United Nations to encourage the Taliban to reverse its tough stance.

(Image: AP)