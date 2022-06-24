Karnataka: Lebanon-bound Cargo Ship MV Princess Miral Sunk Completely Near Ullal Coast

After remaining stuck on the coast near New Mangalore in the Arabian Sea since June 21, the Lebanon-bound MV Princess Miral ship has now completely sunk near the Ullal coast on Thursday, June 23. Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved 15 Syrian mariners from that foreign-flag merchant ship.

Informing about the same, Dr Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner and Dakshin Kannada District Magistrate, during a meeting with the Indian Coast Guard and other officials, said, "MV Princess Miral ship, bound from Tianjin in China to Lebanon, which had started getting submerged on June 21, sank completely near Ullal in the Arabian Sea on June 23. All 15 crews were rescued by the coast guard."

Deputy Commissioner in a meeting informed coast guard & other depts to take care of oil spillages. Preliminary survey underway by a private agent to decide how to defuel the vessel: Dr. Rajendra KV, Dy Commissioner & Dakshin Kannada DM pic.twitter.com/7PNLsZ4VSR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

In addition to that, he also informed the coast guard and other departments to take care of any oil spillages in the area, further noting that a preliminary survey is underway by a private agent to decide on defueling the vessel.

IGC rescues 15 Syrian mariners from MV Princess Miral ship

Earlier, in an expedited search and rescue (SAR) mission carried out on Tuesday, June 21, troops of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had saved 15 Syrian mariners from MV Princess Miral that ran aground off New Mangalore.

The crew of MV Princess Moral abandoned the ship following a breach in the hull, which further led to the ingress of water, and the vessel ran aground on Tuesday. Following this, the crew members raised a rescue call to the nearby areas after which, Indian Coast Guard ships 'Vikram' and 'Amartya' braved rough waters and difficult weather conditions to reach the foreign vessel and carry out the rescue operation. The ships rescued all the15 Syrian crew members from MV Princess Miral, the ICG statement added.

The vessel was coming from Tianjin in China carrying 8,000 tonnes of steel coil and was on its way to Beirut in Lebanon.

Image: ANI