Kazakhstan Fully Resumes Railway Services Disrupted By Civil Protests Against Fuel Prices

Kazakhstan on Friday fully resumed public railway traffic after it was disrupted by mass protests carried out against skyrocketing fuel prices in the country. The national railway operator in the nation, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) also opened the digital platform for availing tickets without the need for internet services, Sputnik reported citing a statement from the operators. It is to be mentioned that the interstate railway traffic was halted after civil unrest began earlier this week in Zhanaozen and Aktau in Kazakhstan, following the two-fold increase in the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

The protests spread quickly through the cities and demonstrators took over state buildings and stormed an airport in Almaty. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse agitators from the main square in Almaty City Centre, CNN reported. Dozens of people were killed and at least 300 police personnel were injured in the nationwide protests that resumed on Tuesday after the government revoked price controls on LPG prices just at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, observing the mass unrest, the Kazakh Cabinet resigned on Wednesday. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also declared a nationwide emergency until January 19 and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) forces to bring the situation under control.

Kazakhstan civil unrest

It is to be noted that the removal of caps on the price of LPG has more than doubled the price, pushing several Kazakhs to tension as they had converted their cars to run on LPG because of its low cost. The protests were initiated in the oil-producing district of Mangistau on Sunday. Workers at the Kazakh-Chinese oil-producing joint venture at Mangistaumunaigas in the province were on strike. Following the announcement of emergency, thousands have been detained so far in allegations of violations and breaching security of government infrastructure, CNN reported, quoting Kazakh Interior Ministry. In a bid to end the crisis, President Tokayev on Friday ordered peace enforcement agencies to open fire "without warning."

"I have given an order to shoot to kill without warning...as terrorists continue to damage property and use weapons against citizens," President Tokayev said in a televised address on Friday.

Russia-led troops arrive in Kazakhstan

As protests turned bloody in the main city of Almaty, Kazakh President has invited the Russia-led military peacekeeping forces to restore order in the county. The CSTO alliance formed by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were deployed after 12 were killed and hundreds injured in the clashes. As per Kazakh state media reports, the National Bank of Kazakhstan suspended financial operations and the country is also reeling under internet blackout.

(Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)