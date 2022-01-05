Kazakhstan President Accepts Government's Resignation Amid Protests Over Gas Price Hike

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the resignation of the government after three days of protests in the country. The people have been protesting against the increase in energy prices. A decree issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on January 5 said that he has accepted the resignation of the government, reported RadioFreeEurope Radio Liberty.

The President has also appointed the deputy Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, as the new Prime Minister on an interim basis. According to the decree, the current members of the government will perform their duties until the formation of a new government. In a separate order, Murat Nurtileu has been appointed as the first deputy chairman of the National Security Committee by the President. Furthermore, the President relieved Krymbek Kusherbaev from the position of secretary of state.

Emergency in Almaty, Mangystau and Zhanaozen

The Kazakhstan President has declared a state of emergency in the Almaty and Mangystau regions and Zhanaozen until January 19. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a video address to the nation on January 4 insisted that the government would not fall and added that it sought “mutual trust and dialogue rather than conflict," reported RadioFreeEurope Radio Liberty. The statement of the President came after reports of security forces utilising stun grenades as people tried to enter the mayor’s office in Almaty on January 4. As per the news report, police used tear gas to disperse protesters on the square after police cars were attacked.

Protests in Kazakhstan over liquified gas prices

People of Kazakhstan held protests against the doubling of prices for liquified gas on Tuesday, 4 January, according to AP. Protests started in Mangystau on January 2 over the increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) price, as per the news report. Protests which began in cities in the west and have now spread through the country and have been going on for the last three days. On January 4, people gathered in the central squares of Zhanaozen and Aktau demanding lower gas prices. Police dispersed the people in Almaty and even detained some of the protesters. Police reportedly used tear gas to disperse the protesters in Nur-Sultan. The price of liquified gas has been increased to 120 tenges per litre in Kazakhstan.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP