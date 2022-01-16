Kazakhstan Unrest: Nearly 225 People Killed, Over 4500 Injured During Violent Protests

Amid the violent protests that erupted on January 2 and spread across Kazakhstan, nearly 225 people have lost their lives, further leaving several other injured, according to the chief of the criminal prosecution service at the Prosecutor General's Office. During a news conference, Serik Shalabayev informed, “Bodies of 225 deceased people were brought to morgues... There were 19 police and service personnel among them," ANI reported.

Following nearly two weeks of violent demonstrations, 4,578 individuals have been identified as victims, according to the official. There are 4,353 individuals injured, with 3,393 of them being security personnel. Further, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged the nation's National Security Council to expedite work to form a Special Operations Force following weeks of demonstrations and instability in the country, Sputnik reported.

Nearly 12,000 people have been arrested during the protests

In addition to this, approximately 12,000 people have been arrested as a result of the demonstrations. Many people took to the streets to protest against the government's rise in petrol prices. Friends and families of those held by the police authorities waited for their fate outside the prison, according to the Associated Press.

Furthermore, detainees’ families and acquaintances have also visited morgues, in order to find out if they have lost someone, in the people who were killed during the conflict. The requests of families or attorneys to meet the individuals in the custody had been denied by authorities. Moreover, officials have provided scant information on those who have been detained.

Kazakhstan civilian unrest

The situation escalated as thousands of people from the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau had responded angrily to a two-fold rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which sparked huge protests in Kazakhstan. Later, the demonstrations expanded to other towns, including Almaty, where looting broke out, militants stormed government buildings, and firearms were confiscated.

As the circumstances deteriorated, Kazakhstan's government declared a state of emergency throughout the nation until January 19 and launched a counter-terrorism operation. Kazakhstan President Tokayev also dissolved the cabinet and seized command of the nation's security Council on January 5. President Tokayev declared during the first Security Council meeting under his leadership that he had requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in combating "the terrorist threat." In an attempt to re-establish normalcy in Kazakhstan, the CSTO member sent the Collective Peacekeeping Forces to the nation.

(Image: AP)