Kazakhstan Unrest Posing Threats To Its Security, Stability & Territorial Integrity: CSTO

As 12 people have been killed amid the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan, the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas stated that the current developments in the nation are posing a serious danger to the nation's security, stability, and even their territorial integrity. During an interview with Sputnik on Thursday, Zas explained how the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan would function.

On being asked about grounds to send CSTO peacekeeping soldiers to Kazakhstan, the Secretary-General stated that they are providing the support under Articles 2 and 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, the Agreement on Peacekeeping Activities, as well as, the appeal for military assistance of the Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the second article of the collective security treaty, “in the event of a threat to the security, stability, territorial integrity and sovereignty of a state, the CSTO member states immediately hold consultations to coordinate their positions and take and implement measures to provide assistance to this state,” Zas said as per Sputnik .

2,500 peacekeeping forces currently deployed amid Kazakhstan chaos

Furthermore, Zas also noted that the troops have already started redeployment. While talking about the duration of the deployment, he said it will be for a ‘short’ time period of time which can range from several days to weeks. It will also be determined by the progress of the crisis in Kazakhstan and the perspective of the Kazakh government. If the situation becomes stabilise and can be managed by its own forces then, the operation will be terminated and all soldiers will be removed, he added.

In addition to this, peacekeeping troops from Russia and Belarus have already arrived in Kazakhstan to protect critical institutions, including the Baikonur cosmodrome. According to the Secretary-General of the CSTO, there are 2,500 peacekeeping forces currently on the ground to restore national security, which might be raised if necessary.

When questioned where the troops would be deployed, Zas asserted that this would be determined by the commander of this peacekeeping operation, in collaboration with police departments and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense. Further, he stated that the troops would be split into two categorie -- the first would be used for safeguarding the government's most vital strategic facilities, while the second would be deployed in assisting in the maintenance of law and order to keep people safe.

Kazakhstan protest

Massive protests began in Kazakhstan at the beginning of the year 2022, when citizens in Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPF) prices, resulting in violent rallies, police clashes, looting, and property destruction. Kazakhstan President Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19th.

(Image: AP)