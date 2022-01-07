Kazakhstan's Mission Info Note To UN: Any Protests Can't Justify Attacks & Cops Killings

As Kazakhstan is witnessing large-scale demonstrations following massive surge in fuel price, the President of the United Nations Security Council has sent a note about the turmoil situation to the UN by Kazakhstan's Permanent Mission, Sputnik reported citing a UN source. The information note has emphasised that any demonstrations cannot justify assaults or killings of any law enforcement officials.

As per the UN source, “The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note to the Council’s member states from the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the authorities to stabilize it," Sputnik reported.

The note by Kazakhstan's Mission to the United Nations further reveals that the attacks, as well as strikes on government buildings, airports, essential infrastructure, and weapons stores, are indicative of the perpetrators' premeditated approach. Furthermore, this note came as demonstrations in Almaty and Aktau cities have continued on Thursday.

Kazakhstan protest death toll

According to official television Khabar 24, during violent demonstrations in the nation, nearly 13 police officials have been killed and 353 injured amid the chaos. Despite the government's responses, demonstrators marched through the streets in Almaty, the nation's largest city, a day after bursting into the presidential mansion and the mayor's office, AP reported. As per local media, gunshots and loud explosions were heard in Almaty.

Kazakhstan protests

In Kazakhstan, mass demonstrations started at the beginning of the new year. Citizens in Zhanaozen and Aktau protested a two-fold rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPF) prices, which led to violent protests, severe fights with the police, robbery, as well as destruction. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proclaimed a state of emergency until January 19 and requested assistance from Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping soldiers.

Furthermore, Peacekeeping soldiers from Russia and Belarus have landed in Kazakhstan to defend essential infrastructure buildings, which include the Baikonur cosmodrome. As per the CSTO Secretary-General, the peacekeeping troops on the ground consist of 2,500 personnel, which may be increased if necessary to restore stability in the nation.

In addition to this, earlier the UN had expressed alarm about the country's unrest and had urged restraint. The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that he feels it is important for all parties involved in the current conflicting situation to exercise caution, avoid violence, and promote discussion in order to tackle all of the issues at hand.

(Image: AP)