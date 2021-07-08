Kenya Objects To Rewilding Of 13 Elephants By British Animal Charity

Kenya, on Wednesday, voiced concern over plans by an animal charity to fly a herd of elephants from a British zoo to the African country for “rewilding”. Previously, the Kent-based Aspinall Foundation said that it plans to take a total of 13 elephants on a Boeing 747, dubbed the Dumbo Jet, from Southern England to their new home 7,000 kilometres away. Additionally, it said that it would also work with anti-poaching teams to help ensure the long lives of the transported animal herd, which also includes three calves.

Kenya’s objection

However, the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife denied being notified about the relocation and said it "noted with concern" the reports in the British media about what the charity has described as the first rewilding project of its kind. "The ministry wants to state that neither they nor the Kenya Wildlife Service has been contacted or consulted on this matter," the ministry said. Additionally, it also added that relocation and rehabilitation were “not easy” and “expensive affair”.

However, the Aspinall Foundation remained adamant about it and asserted that the operation was planned for next year and it would be the first time a breeding herd of elephants will have been rewilded. The Foundation, which works to promote wildlife conservation, is headed by Boris Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking to media reporters about the project, Carrie emphasized that the rehabilitation would bolster Kenya’s economy following the pandemic. Additionally, she also said that Africa was where the tuskers belonged and it would be great for all the 13 animals. “Life in Kent is pretty good for these elephants, all things considered. But Africa is where they belong," she said in an article published in the British media.

Rewilding is a concept to reverse the behaviour of the animals which normally reside in the close vicinity of human habitation, according to experts. The aim is to reaccustom them to the wild habitat.

Image: Pixabay