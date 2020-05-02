Kenya: With No Food, Woman Boils Stones To Make Kids Believe She’s Preparing Meal

Tired of her children crying out of hunger, a mother in Kenya boiled stones in utensils to reassure them that she was cooking food for them. The heartbreaking incident happened in Mombasa where Peninah Bahati Kitsao put water along with a few stones thinking that her children would sleep while waiting for the food. Spilling details of the tragedy, Kitsao reportedly said that it was only her youngest born who was crying and that her elder children had understood when she told them they had food no food.

#Kenya: a widow in #Mombasa lit her fire, put a saucepan on firestones, poured water and filled it with stones...then started cooking.



Peninah Bahati Kitsao hoped her hungry kids would fall asleep thinking food is getting ready. The kids were not fooled one bit. #COVID19KE pic.twitter.com/E2rddCsdd4 — Rogers Atukunda (@rarrigz) May 1, 2020

Read: Virus Testing At Kenya Uganda Border Causes Jams

Worked as washerwomen

According to international media reports, Kitsao is an illiterate widow, who worked as a washerwoman. However, as coronavirus pandemic intensified, people started observing social distancing and her job became redundant. Later, her neighbour Prisca Momanvi, who saw the tragic scene of poverty, informed the media and also opened a bank account for her. As the story spread, more and more people came forward to help and she started receiving money.

Read: Kenyan Wildlife Keepers Spot A Rare Hybrid Of Zebra And Donkey

Kitsao, who lives in a two-bedroom house without any electricity or water while speaking to international media reports, said that receiving help from fellow Kenyans was nothing less a "miracle". She added that she couldn’t believe that people could be so “loving.” She also revealed that since the incident, she had been receiving phone calls from across the nation from people who are asking how to help.

She boiled stones, Ivory. 🥺💔 — frank (@SkizaMunesh) April 30, 2020

I tried sending something small to that lady from Mombasa who cooked stones for her kids.😭😭😭 But it seems her M-Pesa balance is maxed out. Kenyans are amazing. pic.twitter.com/C3rj0RpEvF — frank (@SkizaMunesh) April 29, 2020

Touching situation — Moze Serugo (@Mozeserugo) May 1, 2020

Read: Kenya Bans Travel In And Out Of Nairobi To Fight Coronavirus

Read: Kenya: Kisumu Factory Makes Masks To Meet Virus Demand

Image credits: Twitter/rarrigz