Khashoggi's Killing: World Leaders React To 'chilling Report' Implicating Saudi Prince

Following the United States intelligence community publishing the report on the gruesome murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the world has reacted to the assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill the Washington Post columnist. The report’s executive summary states, "We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.” However, Saudi Arabia has 'completely rejected' the US report and termed the US allegations false.\

However, shortly after the long-awaited report was made public on February 26, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement released on Twitter, “The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the ... assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions.”

#STATEMENT | The Government of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Completely Rejects the Assessment in the Report Submitted to US' Congress Regarding Murder of Saudi Citizen Jamal Khashoggi

Meanwhile, several Saudi commentators welcomed the four-page document released by US President Joe Biden administration while also imposing sanctions and imposing a visa ban on Saudis. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said, “As a matter of safety for all within our borders, perpetrators targeting dissidents on behalf of any foreign government should not be permitted to reach American soil.”

Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz

Hatice Cengiz said, “I welcome that the USA intelligence report has been made public. The truth - that was already known - has been revealed one more time, and it is now confirmed. Yet this is not enough, since the truth can only be meaningful when it serves justice being achieved. The truth is now so clear as it is irrefutable and it certainly cannot be disregarded. Following this report there is no longer any political legitimacy for the Crown Prince; it is time to say this very clearly and openly, and to act on it.”

Salman Aldosary, a Saudi commentator

"The Biden administration deserves thanks and appreciation from Saudis for publishing the report," Salman Aldosary, a Saudi columnist who is reportedly close to the kingdom's leadership, wrote on Twitter. "It closed a door that overt and covert enemies sought to profit from."

UN human rights investigator Agnes Callamard

The United Nations (UN) human rights investigator Agnes Callamard said, “With the release of the U.S. report, confirming Saudi officials’ culpability at the highest levels, the United States should now take the lead in ensuring accountability for this crime and for setting in place the international mechanisms to prevent and punish such acts in the future.”

She added, “The United States government should impose sanctions against the Crown Prince, as it has done for the other perpetrators – targeting his personal assets but also his international engagements. I call on the government of Saudi Arabia to disclose whether his remains were destroyed onsite or how and where they were disposed. The individuals responsible know only too well the specifics and, in the face of the Saudis’ unconscionable silence."

US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi in a statement said, “The United States government must re-evaluate and recalibrate the relationship with Saudi Arabia, given the findings of this report, which are part of a disturbing pattern of human rights abuses from the Kingdom.”

“The United States Congress stands with President Biden in promoting transparency relating to human rights abuses and in supporting partnerships that advance our security, uphold our values and protect our interests. We support the steps being taken by the Administration to hold Saudi Arabia accountable, including related to Global Magnitsky and visa denials for human rights abusers,” she added.

The chilling report from the Intelligence Community confirms what the world has long known: that Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered at the direction of top Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Adam Schiff

The Biden Administration should ensure that repercussions for the brutal murder of Khashoggi go beyond those who carried it out, to the one who ordered it.



The Crown Prince has blood on his hands. The blood of an American resident and journalist.



The Crown Prince has blood on his hands. The blood of an American resident and journalist.

We must have accountability.

Democracy for the Arab World Now - DAWN: A US-based human rights group founded by Khashoggi

The group, on Facebook, said, “Thank you, Joe Biden, for transparency about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Now we need sanctions on the Saudi prince responsible.”

Former CIA Director John O. Brennan

Saying that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was responsible for the horrific murder of Jamal Khashoggi is not holding him accountable. The Biden Administration needs to do much more. No meetings with senior US officials and no visits to the US would be a good start. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 28, 2021

House Foreign Affairs Committee Top Republican Michael McCaul

He said in a statement, “The killing of Jamal Khashoggi was an unjust and gruesome crime, and has caused a major setback for the U.S.-Saudi relationship. I have repeatedly said the United States must ensure everyone involved in this appalling crime is held accountable – and that now includes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose role in this murder has been publicly affirmed.”

