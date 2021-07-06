Kids Break Replica Of Disney Castle Placed At Shanghai Museum Worth Rs 50 Lakh

In a tragic incident, two notorious kids, who came to visit the famous Shanghai Museum of Glass with their parents earlier in May, broke a prized exhibit on display that costs around Rs 50 lakh. According to Vice, two children had accidentally climbed over to the exhibition barrier which housed the glass replica of Disney castle while they were playing in the museum premises. The Shanghai Museum took to their social media platform Weibo to announce the misfortune.

"Two little visitors broke our beloved exhibits": Museum

"One of our beloved exhibits has been tragically broken by two little visitors in May. The little visitors knew that their behaviour was inappropriate, and, under the encouragement of their parents, reported the incident to the museum staff. Their attitudes were friendly and sincere, and they agreed to help out with follow-up matters," reads a Weibo comment by the museum.

It took 500 hours to create the astonishing art

The glass replica of Disney castle was a gift from the Arribas Brothers, which specialise in creating exclusive Disney collectibles. The reports suggest that the glass castle has been a permanent exhibit at the museum since 2016. Reports also suggest that the iconic Disney castle had taken its artists 500 hours to create. It weighs 60 kilograms, and also adorned with 24-carat gold.

Repair of the Disney castle could not be done due to COVID-19

Further, the museum maintained that Arribas Brothers-- who are based in the US-- could come to Shanghai, but, it could not be possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. The museum stated that the castle is still on display and added that it is yet to be repaired. "We can only display the castle in its 'imperfect' state, and we are sorry if this negatively affects your museum experience," wrote the museum on a microblogging site.