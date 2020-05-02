Kim Jong Un Appears In Public For First Time In 20 Days, North Korean State Media Reports

Kim Jong Un appeared in public for the first time in 20 days on Friday, May 1, North Korean state media reported. As per reports, Kim, who was rumoured to be dead, attended a public event at a factory in Sunchon, South Pyongyang Province.

The North Koren leader apparently cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory. The report further adds that the people at the factory ‘broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah’ on seeing Kim Jong Un amidst them.

Last appearance on April 11

The event was Kim’s first reported public appearance since April 11. He was last seen heading a political bureau meeting of the Workers’ Party over North Korea's response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak and had elected his sister, Kim Yo Jong, as an alternate member of the bureau.

Kim Jong Un’s sudden public appearance comes amid wide global speculation over his health. The speculation over Kim's health started after he was not seen attending public celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding father and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung on April 15, which is also a major holiday in the country.