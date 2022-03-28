Kim Jong Un Defends Nuclear Tests, Says 'powerful Weapons' Help Mitigate Threats

Defending his country’s recent nuclear launches, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that powerful weapons help in keeping under control all threats and blackmails by the “imperialists.” Kim, who has blatantly refused to give up nuclear weapons in past, on Sunday asserted that his country will continue to develop “formidable striking capabilities” that cannot be bartered or sold for anything. This comes as last week, North Korea performed its 12th round of weapons tests this year and launched the Hwasong-17 missiles which experts said could reach anywhere on American soil.

On Sunday, Kim met workers that were involved in Thursday’s missile test. According to state-owned KCNA, he met officials, scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the missile launch last Thursday. Kim also asserted that DPRK will continue to attain the goal of “reinforcing national defence capabilities."

"Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," Kim said.

US, Japan condemn nuclear test

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday condemned North Korea's latest missile test in a telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. North Korea tested a banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-17 for the first time since 2017 that flew for over an hour across 1,100 km (684 miles) stretch and plunged into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan about 150 km west of the Oshima Peninsula northernmost island of Hokkaido, military of South Korea and Japan said in a statement.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo regarding the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea's (DPRK) intercontinental ballistic missile launch. The firing was on a trajectory that limited its distance of travel but can be aimed at any country inter-continently.

Image: AP