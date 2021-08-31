Kim Jong Un Meets Young 'volunteers', Lauds ‘youth Heroes’ For ‘gem-like Patriotism'

North Korea’s Supreme Leader and the general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim Jong Un on August 30 met with the young “volunteers” who worked at “difficult and challenging sectors” and “blessed them with bright future,” stated the country's state media KCNA on Tuesday. North Korea’s leader reportedly held hands with each of the young people who worked with “high awareness” and enthusiasm in a bid to “glorify” the youth in the “van of the worthwhile era, highly estimating their deeds and mental world.”

As per the report, Kim was accompanied by the member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau Jo Yong Won, secretary of the Central Committee of the WPK Ri Il Hwan, department director of the Central Committee of the WPK Ri Tu Song, chairman of the Central Committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League Mun Chol. KCNA further stated that Kim called them ‘admirable heroes’ and expressed his full support for them. However, the report did not elaborate on their roles.

The latest meet between North Korea’s Supreme Leader and the young ‘volunteers’ in challenging sectors came after, in May, the state media said that orphans, conscripted soldiers and students are volunteering to perform manual labour in the secretive state. At the time, some of the students had appeared in the photos to be children. The labour included work in coal mines, farms, and large construction projects.

“It is the best pride, asset and motive power for the development for a Party making revolution to have its reliable successors, reserves and promising main force,” Kim said according to the KCNA, referring to the ruling Workers’ Party.

Kim hailed the ‘youth heroes’ for ‘gem-like patriotism’

As per North Korean state media, Kim ‘earnestly’ urged the young people to become a kindling spark in the ongoing gigantic general advance. He also called on the ‘youth heroes’ to bring about progress in the country with their ‘gem-like patriotism.’ Furthermore, North Korea’s leader highlighted the need to Works’ Party organisations and youth league organisations to take “warm care of the work and life of young people, who volunteered to areas and units under their responsibilities and to support them and push them forward so that they can lead the most excellent lives,” stated KCNA.

IMAGE: AP