Kim Jong-un Sends Gardeners To Labour Camp Because Flowers Didn't Bloom In Time: Report

In a shocking development from North Kora, its supreme leader Kim Jong-un sent a group of gardeners to labour camps after certain flowers failed to bloom in time for his father's birthday. The incident happened when Kim learned that the flower of Kimjongilia Begonias, named after his late father Kim Jong-il, would not be blooming in time for his birthday. The flowers were supposed to be the focal point of the massive celebration 'Shining Star Day,' which falls on February 16.

A 50-year-old man named Han from Samsu County was apparently in charge of the greenhouse wherein the Kimilsungias and Kimjongilias were being grown, according to Mirror. He received a six-month sentence in a labour camp. Han was apparently instructed to ensure that the flowers were ready in time for the Day of the Shining Star, which commemorates Kim Il-birthday.

Greenhouse's temperature and humidity would have to be properly maintained

The greenhouse's temperature and humidity would have to be properly maintained in order for these flowers to bloom. Han and his gardening crew were unable to bloom the flowers on time due to a lack of firewood. The staff was accused of ignoring their work after Kim came to know that the flowers didn't bloom. A source familiar with the development stated that economic activity substantially fell owing to the country's emergency disease-control efforts, which resulted in many Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia greenhouses getting neglected, reported Daily NK News.

Earlier, a man named Choi, who was in charge of the boilers, was allegedly punished for three months in the labour camps for not properly setting the temperature, according to Mirror. It's not the first time these flowers have had trouble growing. Notably, they also had to be imported from China earlier. Recently, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death, Kim Jong-un barred citizens of North Korea from laughing, drinking, and going grocery shopping for 11 days.

Kimjongilias was created by Kamo Mototeru, a Japanese botanist

Kimjongilias, which is commonly known as the immortal flower, was created by Kamo Mototeru, a Japanese botanist, over 30 years ago in 1988 to commemorate the late leader's birthday. Since the death of the former North Korean leader back in 2011, the flower has gained prominence.

Image: Shutterstock/ AP