Kosovo & Israel Move A Step Closer Towards Normalising Ties, To Sign Agreement On Feb 1

Kosovo and Israel will sign an agreement on February 1 to formally establish diplomatic relations between the two countries. Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj on Friday announced that she will hold a virtual ceremony along with her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi on February 1 to sign an agreement that will mark the beginning of a historic relationship between the two countries.

On Feb 1st, with a solemn virtual ceremony, Rep. of Kosovo & the State of Israel will sign the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between the two countires.



The official signing will be done by Foreign Ministers @MelizaHaradinaj of 🇽🇰 & @Gabi_Ashkenazi of 🇮🇱. @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/7aJQK73ZSQ — MFA Kosovo 🇽🇰 (@MFAKOSOVO) January 29, 2021

'Great achievement for Kosovo'

Haradinaj said that recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for her country as she thanked the United States for helping reach the agreement. "Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally," Haradinaj said as she officially announced February 1 virtual ceremony.

The agreement was reached last September during the Kosovo-Serbia leaders' summit at the White House. The then-US President Donald Trump played a major role during his tenure in securing similar agreements for Tel Aviv with Arab states, who had, for the past 70- years, refused to recognise Israel over the Palestine issue. Last year, in a historic meeting at the White House, leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain agreed to normalise relations by signing the Abraham Accords.

Since then, Israel has normalised ties with Sudan and Morocco and is reportedly in talks with the Saudis for the same. Late last year, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a time when the then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was visiting the Gulf Kingdom. During Trump's rule, the US also moved its embassy to disputed Jerusalem, a move aimed at recognising the religious city as an integral part of Israel.

(Image Credit: Meliza Haradinaj/Twitter)