Kremlin Criticises US Boycott Of Beijing Olympics, Says Games Should Be 'free Of Politics'

Kremlin has criticised the US over Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and said that the games should be “free of politics”. Sputnik news agency quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying, “It's hard to say how much of a boycott this is, because after all, the Olympics are being held in rather tough conditions associated with pandemic restrictions.”

Peskov even noted that “if we remember it correctly,” as the organiser of the games China long ago agreed on an option when official representatives will not be invited. Therefore, the Kremlin spokesperson said that “This is a question between the Chinese organisers and the Americans.” Peskov added that the main thing is that the issue related to the US boycotting Beijing Olympics should not concern the athletes.

On Monday, the Biden administration confirmed that no US government officials will be attending the sporting event in China in February.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki while making the announcement said that the decision was taken after considering the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses.” She further added, “The athletes on Team USA have our full support.” Freeman told the Russian news agency that, “Given pressure to boycott the Olympics to protest all sorts of causes, this is the minimal option.”

South Korea backs Beijing Olympics

While Russia and China moved to criticise US for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Yong-sam on Tuesday said that Seoul supports the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Choi was quoted by South Korean news agency, Yonhap as saying, “Our government has been supporting a successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

The South Korean foreign ministry official also noted that America’s decision for boycotting the sporting event, set to take place in China in February, was purely diplomatic. At the time, Choi stressed that the US had told South Korea about the decision in advance and did not ask Seoul to follow suit.

Meanwhile, in a furious reaction to the US' diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China on Tuesday stated that Washington “will pay the price” for its moves. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a press briefing said that the US boycott 'seriously violates' the sheer principle of political neutrality of sports which is established by the Olympic Charter and runs against the Olympic motto, ‘More United’.

Image: AP