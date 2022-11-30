Kremlin Says Russia Open To Talks With US If DC Can Respect Moscow's Security Interests

Russia has said that it is ready for a dialogue on strategic stability if the US agrees to respect Moscow's security red lines. Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department told Sputnik that a real dialogue with the US was possible, provided Washington DC took into account Russia's critical security interests. He said that Moscow has never rejected dialogue.

Vladimir Yermakov stressed the need for an adequate partner on the other side. “In principle, we have never rejected dialogue. At the same time, a real dialogue is possible only if there is an adequate partner on the other side. For this, the United States needs to become ready for a serious conversation on truly equal principles and on the basis of a readiness to respect our interests and not cross our red lines in the field of security," he said. Elizabeth Rood, America's Charge d'Affaires in Russia said that the US wants a dialogue with Russia on strategic stability but the war in Ukraine has complicated matters. She added that Washington DC remains committed to arms control.

The new START treaty

Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the new START treaty which was slated for November 29 - December 6, has been delayed. The accord aims to cut the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers to half. It was going to expire in 2021 but the two nations have as of now agreed to extend the accord for 5 more years. According to the US State Department, the new START treaty came into effect on February 5, 2011. The treaty has been extended to February 4, 2026. As of November 17th, no inspections have been conducted under the ambit of the new START treaty.

Both sides have allowed each other permission to inspect 18 times. Two types of inspection are allowed under the new START treaty. Type-1 inspections 'focus on sites with deployed and non-deployed strategic systems," as per information published by US State Department. Type-2 inspection focuses on sites with only non-deployed strategic systems. The treaty allows 10 Type-1 inspections and 8 Type-2 inspections. The treaty was originally due for expiration on February 5, 2021.