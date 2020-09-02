Jared Kushner To Push Other Arab Nations To Follow UAE's Lead In A Series Of Visits

White House adviser Jared Kushner has kicked-off a trip to other Gulf capital to seek more Arab support for the normalisation of ties with Israel. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law accompanied an Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi for formally finalising UAE-Israel ties after the two countries agreed to a historic deal.

Arab nations have been demanding a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, which has been a major obstruction for the normalisation of ties. However, Kushner indicated that other Arab countries could soon follow the suit after Israel-UAE agreement, expressing hope that it will be within months.

“Let’s hope it’s months," Kushner was quoted as saying when asked about the next normalisation of ties with Israel.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien had also said that more Arab and Islamic countries are likely to follow the lead of the UAE. While no Arab countries have publicly shown willingness to normalise ties with Israel, reports suggest that Oman and Bahrain might be the next countries heading in the direction. After holding talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner flew to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and is also expected to visit Qatar.

Bahrain looks onboard with the deal

Bahrain’s state media had reported that Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa welcomed the initiative taken by the US to reach an agreement between the UAE and Israel which halted annexation of West Bank, the land claimed by Palestinians. Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also reiterated the country’s commitment for a two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine conflict, during a closed-door meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

The United States recently brokered a deal between Israel and the UAE to normalise their bilateral ties, forcing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to temporarily suspend his plan of West Bank annexation. Pompeo said that the deal has been a boon to peace and regional stability as it heralds a new era.

“It’s a natural fit. And the support of the United States makes this, I think, something with international ramifications,” he told a press briefing on August 24.

