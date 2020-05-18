COVID-19: Kuwait, Qatar Impose Jail Term For People Found Without Masks

Kuwait and Qatar reportedly announced on May 17 that people who would be found without wearing the protective face masks will be charged with fine and jail time. Kuwait's health ministry said while speaking at the press conference, that those caught not following health safety protocol can face up to three months in prison, while Qatar state TV reported the same term.

According to reports, Kuwait can impose the maximum fine of 5,000 dinars ($16,200) and Qatar 200,000 riyals ($55,000). With over 2.8 million population, Qatar has 32,604 cases of coronavirus with 15 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, Kuwait has recorded 14,850 total cases and 112 deaths. Overall, out of the total population of around 30 million people, Saudi Arabia, has 54,752 cases and 312 fatalities have been registered. While UAE has a total 23,358 confirmed cases and the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths among the six states at 220.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates had made an announcement that a total curfew would be imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, during which, the government will also conduct a nationwide disinfection drive. In a statement, the Emirates Federation said that the curfew will be imposed blocking the main entrances to Al Ras. Further, it mentioned that public transportation will be suspended with immediate effect in the area that provided commercial connectivity for goods transportation between Iran and Dubai, a region that had turned to the epicentre of the outbreak.

Drive-thru test centres

UAE had also reportedly announced the drive-thru test centres across the region’s tourism and business hubs to test the suspected cases of the COVID-19. The centre was launched in the capital of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan was quoted saying by the state broadcasters that UAE will never hesitate to take stern measures to safeguard citizen’s lives. He stressed that the region will also simultaneously manage the business and would not let development come to a halt.

UAE government instructed mandatory closure of all malls and markets across the region. It, however, exempted pharmacies, supermarkets, co-ops and wholesale open markets, such as the fish and meat markets from mandatory lockdown. UAE’s Ministry of Interior and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged people to stay indoors and allowed only the essential movements, as per local media reports.

