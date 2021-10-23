Kyrgyzstan President Says Country Will Not Host US Base; 'Russia’s Presence Enough'

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on Saturday said the country will not host a US military base on its territory as Russia’s presence was “enough”. While speaking to reporters, Japarov said that Kyrgyzstan already has a Russian base in Kant. “One base is enough for us”, Kyrgyz President said, adding that the nation “does not want to play cat and mouse with powers, hosting two bases”.

According to Sputnik, Japarov was responding to the question about the possibility of hosting a US airbase in the territory of Kyrgyzstan following the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan. It is to mention that after the US withdrawal from the war-torn southeast Asian nation, the White House was reportedly considering Kyrgyzstan as a location for its military base. The Russian airbase, on the other hand, was established in Kant in 2003 as part of the Collective Rapid Development Force.

US confident of conducting operation in Afghan without any base

Meanwhile, last month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie, had shown full confidence in handling any operation against the Taliban, despite not having any base and soldiers on the ground. McKenzie told the Central Command that the United States has not maintained any agreement with the neighbouring Central Asian nations, still Washington can conduct missions using its distant bases in the region. He also added America is not dependent on any neighbouring countries.

While speaking at the first congressional testimony on the tumultuous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, General Kenneth McKenzie said, “I have the ability to enter Afghanistan and to fly missions. It's a long haul but I have the ability to do that today. Obviously, it's a neighbouring country that's allowing us access [to Afghanistan], but we're not based in any neighbouring country.”

It is worth mentioning that McKenzie was briefing the US House Armed Services Committee after a series of incidents unfolded following the Taliban takeover on 15 August, and a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of Afghan nationals have fled the war-ravaged nation and taken asylum in different countries. Lakhs of Afghans are still waiting for their turn to reach other countries.

