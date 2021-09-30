Lancet Describes Women As 'bodies With Vaginas', Issues Apology After Heavy Backlash

The Lancet, a leading medical journal, has come under fire for describing women as 'bodies with vaginas' on the front page of its latest edition, published on September 1. The Lancet's article on the menstrual cycle was criticised for sexism and dehumanisation of women when the editors used the term, written in an article titled 'Periods on Display,' on the journal's front cover to be inclusive of trans people. The piece, published on September 1, looks at an exhibition at the Vagina Museum in London that explores taboos and the history of periods, and the writer uses the phrase 'women' and the term 'bodies with vaginas.' "Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected," read the quote, then featured on the journal's front page.

The 1823 founded journal had posted an update on September 24, on Twitter, with the caption, "Our new issue is here! On the cover—'Periods on display' and the cultural movement against menstrual shame and #PeriodPoverty. Plus, @WHO air quality guidelines, low #BackPain management, community-acquired bacterial #meningitis, and more."

Our new issue is here! On the cover—'Periods on display' and the cultural movement against menstrual shame and #PeriodPoverty.



Plus, @WHO air quality guidelines, low #BackPain management, community-acquired bacterial #meningitis, and more. Read: https://t.co/eP1Lx7D116 pic.twitter.com/DchfiHnYEs — The Lancet (@TheLancet) September 24, 2021

The post is receiving heavy criticism since being posted. "Are we just supposed to accept this? Are we extremists objecting to women and girls being de-humanised? Are we really just “bodies with vaginas” to medical professionals," wrote a Twitter user.

Are we just supposed to accept this? Are we extremist for objecting to women and girls being de-humanised. Are we really just “bodies with vaginas” to medical professionals? — Susan Dalgety (@DalgetySusan) September 24, 2021

"How is it that "one of the world's leading general medical journals" with a motto of "The best science is a good start" seemingly doesn't know what a woman is?! "bodies with vaginas" is unscientific and incredibly demeaning," wrote another.

How is it that "one of the world's leading general medical journals" with a motto of "The best science is a good start" seemingly doesn't know what a woman is?!



"bodies with vaginas" is unscientific and incredibly demeaning. — Calvin (@calvinrobinson) September 24, 2021

The third Twitterati commented, "Bodies with vaginas? Oh dear god. You can’t write that and then talk about menstrual shame in the same sentence."

Bodies with vaginas? Oh dear god. You can’t write that and then talk about menstrual shame in the same sentence — Stephanie deGiorgio (@DrSdeG) September 24, 2021

The journal issues an apology after facing heavy backlash

After receiving heavy backlash across all social media platforms, the medical journal issued an apology on September 27. They took to Twitter and posted the apology letter written by the journal's Editor-in-chief.

Dear readers, in response to the Sept 25, 2021 cover of The Lancet, here is a statement from Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief: https://t.co/d47J6v4kSC pic.twitter.com/J73HlJ7w1O — The Lancet (@TheLancet) September 27, 2021

The apology letter read, "The Lancet strives for maximum inclusivity of all people in its vision for advancing health. In this instance, we have conveyed the impression that we have dehumanised and marginalised women. Those who read The Lancet regularly will understand that this would never have been our intention. I apologise to our readers who were offended by the cover quote and the use of those same words in the review. At the same time, I want to emphasise that transgender health is an important dimension of modern health care, but one that remains neglected. The exhibition review from which The Lancet cover quote was taken is a compelling call to empower women, together with non-binary, trans, and intersex people who have experienced menstruation, and to address the myths and taboos that surround menstruation. The review, like the exhibition, puts these myths and taboos into historical context. These are serious issues that demand serious actions. We encourage people to read the full review and support a growing movement against menstrual shame and period poverty."

Image: Unsplash