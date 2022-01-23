Last Updated:

Latvia FM Shares Cryptic Advice For Russia As Baltic Nations Mull Sending Missiles To Kyiv

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Baltic nations - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania - plans to send US-made military weapons to Ukraine.

Latvia

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Baltic nations - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania - plan to send US-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. The defence ministers of the three nations said in a joint statement on Friday that they “stand united” in their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of continued Russian aggression. 

Separately, on Saturday, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs shared a quote by Otto von Bismarck, probably implying that the Latvian army will not be stopped by just words - a reference to Russia’s repeated assertion that it is not planning an attack on Ukraine, even though it has allegedly amassed around 100,000 troops near its border with the former Soviet nation. 

Latvia is a NATO and EU member state that has repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion. The Baltic nation has confirmed its constant support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial indivisibility. Latvia also backs the common NATO-US position on strengthening the necessary support for Ukraine in a bid to deter Russian aggression. 

Baltic nations to send missiles to Ukraine

Now, the Baltic nations have agreed to send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and other related equipment to bolster Kyiv’s defensive military capabilities. Additionally, Estonia has agreed to provide Javelin anti-tank weapons. On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that he has expedited, authorised and fully endorsed transfers of defensive equipment from NATO allies Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to Ukraine in order to strengthen Kyiv’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s “unprovoked and irresponsible aggression”. 

In another development, the US Embassy in Kyiv said that the first shipment of a $200-million US security support package for Ukraine had arrived in the Ukrainian capital. According to a social media post by the embassy, some of the shipments included “ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine. It is to mention that amid the uncertain security situation in the former Soviet nation, the United States has been considering a range of options to ensure the safety of security of the US embassy in Kyiv and its employee by moving to reduce its diplomatic presence there. 

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years. A Russian troop build-up near the two nations' borders has spurred fears that Moscow could launch an invasion. Ukraine has even warned that Russia is trying to destabilize the country ahead of any planned military invasion. Western nations, on the other hand, have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against the former Soviet nation. And the Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank. 

