Lebanon To Designate Ambassador To Germany As PM Ahead Of Macron's Visit

Lebanon’s President is set to designate the ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib as the new prime minister ahead of French President Macron’s visit. According to reports, Lebanon's president is in consultations with the heads of parliamentary blocs to name Adib as prime minister of the crisis-stricken country in an official ceremony. French President Emmanuel Macron, in his two-day visit, is expected to introduce the long-delayed reforms and handle the financial crisis post the massive explosions that torn down the middle eastern nation’s economy. This would be Macron's second visit to the former French protectorate post the Beirut blasts.

On August 30, Adib was nominated by the former prime minister and lawmakers in Lebanon’s parliament, including by the former prime minister Najib Mikati and Saad al-Hariri, chair of Lebanon’s biggest Sunni Muslim party. His designation will be held by President Michel Aoun in the presence of the MPs. French President had advised the political leaders to reach the consensus on the candidate well ahead of his visit, as per the reports. Lawmakers reached a unanimous decision at least 48 hours later to nominate the German envoy to Lebanon, in service since 2013, and a former adviser former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Macron is expected to arrive in Lebanon late August 31 and will hold talks and meetings with the lawmakers and the President on September 1.

In a televised speech on August 30, President Aoun said he wanted to declare Lebanon a "secular state". "I call for the proclamation of Lebanon as a secular state," AP quoted Aoun's speech. He proclaimed that it was the only way "of protecting and preserving pluralism" in Lebanon, adding, it was the reform that will "develop, modify, change the system" that the citizens were demanding. The 85-year-old spoke ahead of the appointment of the Prime minister, and the country's upcoming centenary since the French mandate declared a state of Greater Lebanon.

They (the political class) should have been ashamed of themselves because their corruption is what has led to this disaster that had been hidden for seven years,” —Hassan Diab, former PM.

Read: Lebanon’s Powerhouse Hezbollah Hit By Backlash After Blast

Read: UN Resolution Being Voted On Would Cut Lebanon Peacekeepers

[Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, meets with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss the new government, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

Dominant Shi'ite parties' support

Lebanon’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), an ally of Hezbollah founded by Aoun, and the dominant Shi'ite parties of Lebanon including the Hezbollah and the Amal Movement will appoint Adib in presence of the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a senior Shi'ite source and Gebran Bassil, Aoun's son-in-law confirmed in the reports. After Adib’s designation, a new government would be formed in the parliament as the Diab’s government that resigned earlier, continues to act in a caretaker capacity.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab stepped down due to the public fury and mass protests as he said in a live-streamed conference that he was “stepping down” to “stand with the people and fight the battle for change alongside them.” AP quoted him saying, “I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” repeating the last phrase three times. Shortly afterward, his entire cabinet had resigned as citizens erupted on the streets in anti-government protests demanding resignation after the August 4 explosion that claimed 160 lives, wounded 6,000, and rendered thousands homeless.

Read: German FM Meets Lebanese President Aoun

Read: WFP Director Meets Lebanese President Aoun

(Image Credit: AP)