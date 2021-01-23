Libya Conflict: Foreign Mercenaries Ignore UN's Libya Exit Deadline Under Fragile Truce

Foreign factions in Libya on January 23 displayed reluctance to abide by the UN-brokered peace agreement that called for their complete withdrawal by early Saturday. Instead, the Russian-backed mercenaries Wagner were seen digging an enormous trench across Libya, stirring suspicion about the long-term goals of the Kremlin ally. United Nations-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) had brokered a truce, agreeing on temporary executive authority mechanism itching closer to diplomatic dialogues and conflict resolution in the aftermath of the fall of the ousted Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi who was captured at Sirte by rebels and shot. On January 22, LPDF negotiated a peace deal with the warring sides, brokering a cease-fire between the internationally recognized government and warlord Khalifa Haftar on the pretext of temporary political administration.

Early Saturday, foreign fighters, instead of pulling out of the war-torn region were seen demarcating a trench that extended several kilometers south of the Wagner-controlled stronghold of al-Jufra, according to ground sources of CNN. Open-source monitoring released satellite imagery maps of at least 30 defensive posts along the trench line of about 73 kilometers that stretched from the strategic port city of Sirte towards the Al-Jufra oil region. This has raised fears of foreign forces defying the terms of the LPDF’s deal between the Turkey-backed Government of the National Accord in Tripoli and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, supported by Russia, to evacuate Libyan soil as it charts a political roadmap for the country’s national elections.

[Satellite photos of Wagner defensive positions. Credit: Twitter/@Ralee85]

Read: UN Says Breakthrough Achieved In Libya Transition Talks

Read: UN Chief Recommends Libya Cease-fire Monitors Based In Sirte

Turkish military, defense missile systems

In an exclusive statement to the network, a US intelligence official said that the Wagner is “settling for the long haul” in Libya and despite UN mediation, Russian-backed military group Wagner with aid from 2,000 foreign mercenaries will not withdraw. A report from Ankara, by Anadolu agency, citing ground sources in Libya suggested that the conflict-ridden region has witnessed regular breaches by militias affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Russian-backed Wagner mercenaries might plan to stay longer in an advantage to LNA, and Moscow’s agenda, than supporting eastern rebel forces, analysts of the Libyan crisis told CNN’s sources. It informed that the GNA has bolstered its military equipment under defense agreement with Turkey, and Turkish military troops heavy presence, presence, installation of HAWK air defense missile batteries, 3D (KALAKAN) radar suggested they are now vouching for a stronghold in the region.

Read: Reaction To Egypt Talks Between Libya's Rivals

Read: UN: 43 Europe-bound Migrants Killed In Shipwreck Off Libya

(Image Credit: AP)