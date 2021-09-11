Libya Sanctions Committee 'committed To Peace And Stability', Says Tirumurti At UNSC

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday, 10 September chaired the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) meeting on Libya Sanctions Committee. During the session, Tirumurti reported on activities of SCR 1970 Committee in relation to Panel of Experts deliberations, asset freeze, an arms embargo, travel ban exemptions, etc. Tirumurti stated that the Committee is committed to peace and stability in Libya.

India began its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC chaired on Libya Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee. Previously, Tirumurti had said that the Committee is a very important subsidiary body of the council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-war arms embargo on Libya, a travel ban, etc. He had added that India will be assuming the Chair of this Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on their peace process.

It is to mention that the North African country has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew Gaddafi. In 2014, the nation also saw the division between the warring eastern and western sanctions. However, last year, they agreed to a ceasefire, and the unity government backed by both sides was installed in March to prepare for national elections in December.

Work and mandate of Committee

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the Committee comprises all 15 members of the Security Council and makes its decision by consensus. Tirumurti will be the Chair of the Committee for the period ending 31 December 31, 2021. Ireland is currently the Vice-Chair of the Committee. According to the official UN's website, the Libya Sanctions Committee prepares annual reports of the nation’s activities.

The committee is mandated to monitor the implementation of the sanctions measures, designate those individuals subject to the travel ban and asset freeze measures, report within thirty days to the Security Council on its work for the first report and thereafter to report as deemed necessary by the Committee, encourage dialogue between Committee and the Member States, examine and take appropriate action on information regarding alleged violations or non-compliance with the measures, and seek from all States whatever information it may consider useful regarding the actions taken by them to implement effectively the sanctions measures.

(With inputs from ANI)



