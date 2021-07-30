LinkedIn To Allow Employees To Work Remotely Full-time Or Work At An Office Part-time

The online network for working professionals, LinkedIn Corporation has allowed its employees to work remotely or work from the office as the workplace is gradually reopening after COVID-19 pandemic. The online network's Chief People Officer Teuila Hanson said that the company has updated its policy in which it has brought a hybrid model for employees. The new policy will apply to LinkedIn's global workforce of more than 16,000 employees. The Chief People Officer added that some jobs would still require in-office work

LinkedIn was the first tech company to provide work from home to its employees

In contrast to other tech companies such as Facebook and Google, the professional networking platform, is not currently requiring employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus in order to return to office. According to the report, the American business and employment-oriented online service was the first tech company that had offered a remote working facility to its employees after the pandemic hit the nation. Earlier, it has announced to allow its employees to work remotely forever. However, the tech company has now switched to the hybrid model.

Earlier, Facebook and Google had directed their employees to return to office after getting both doses of the vaccine. The direction came after several US-based offices had seen an abrupt surge in COVID cases. Other tech companies such as Reddit and Zillow Group Inc has allowed most of their employees to work remotely while Apple Inc asked to work from the office three days per week starting in October. The microblogging site, Twitter Inc, is closing its recently reopened offices due to the surge in cases.

Personal data of 500 Million LinkedIn users leaked online this year

Earlier in April this year, the online network for working professionals, suffered a massive data breach in which personal data of over 500 million users were leaked on a popular hacker forum. The leaked data consists of personal sensitive information including email IDs, workplace information, contact numbers, full names, account IDs, social media account links, gender details, and more. However, it currently remains unclear as to whether the data that has been put up by the hacker is updated or aggregated from other data breaches.

(Image Credit: Souvik Banerjee/Corinne Kutz/Unsplash)