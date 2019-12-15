Lion Befriends Two Dogs, Netizens React To Unusual Bond Between Them

In a video shared on Twitter earlier today, a fully grown lion is seen sharing an unusual bond with two Dachshunds. The video is from G.W. Exotic Animal Park, Oklahoma where Abby, one of the dachshund, and Bonedigger, the male Barbary lion, share an extremely unlikely bond of friendship. According to the authorities they both have become friends since they first met.

Friends since the first day

The video shows, the three of them chasing, playing and nipping at each other’s faces. According to Bonedigger’s caretaker, the lion doesn’t like anyone else in the cage, besides the dachshunds. Every time he has to remove the dogs to perform maintenance, Bonedigger will pace and whine until her friends are let back inside. In the same way, the dogs attack his weed wacker during maintenance. John Reinke, the park manager, chalks the relationship up to dachshunds’ lack of self-awareness.

Friendship is not about size❤️ pic.twitter.com/wxrsrFY0W1 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 14, 2019

Read: New Mexico Zoo Cares For Endangered Mexican Gray Wolves

Read:8 Macaroni Penguins Hatch At Kansas City Zoo

The tweet which is captioned, "Friendship is not about size" has received multiple reactions from netizens who are amused by the unusual yet adorable bond. See the reactions here:

hindustan and pakistan ☺️ — Raj Kumar Rana (@prem8954) December 14, 2019

The lion is too lonely and bored. 🤪 — syed irfan (@rayan4200) December 14, 2019

And then , one day he got hungry 😋 — Sushmitha Prasad (@sprasad1952) December 14, 2019

Do the lion need dogs' vote in zoo elections.🤔🤔🤔😂 — Prem (@Prem64660908) December 14, 2019

Beautiful 👍👌 — One Of Four (@charlogdude) December 14, 2019

There have been other incidents of bonding between different species of animals. Recently, a dog in South Africa befriended a baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth, rescued and taken to a local orphanage. Jazz the giraffe which arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth died a few days ago. Another incident saw two beings from the same species bonding. A sloth couple in Philadephia’s Cincinnati Zoo had been engaging in a slow courtship and has attracted people's attention.

Read: Dog Befriends Baby Giraffe After Abandoned In South Africa

Read: Assam Zoo Welcomes Giraffe After 8 Years