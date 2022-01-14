Lithuania Says China Using 'coercive Methods' To Make Vilnius Change Its Taiwan Policy

China is agitated over the growing relations between Taiwan and the European country Lithuania. Responding to China's stand, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated that Beijing is adopting coercive techniques to get Vilnius to reverse its Taiwan policy. Following the opening of a Lithuanian representative office in Taiwan last year, China downgraded diplomatic relations with the country to charge d'affaires and removed Lithuania from its customs system. As per the reports of Sputnik, Landsbergis stated that they did not pick the current position in which Europe finds itself right now, it is China who chose the approach to the problem. He also stated that Beijing's approach is not just coercive, but very possibly unlawful.

Lithuania's foreign minister also stated that Europe must stand up to China's illegal pressure on the country's foreign enterprises or risk harming the international trading system, according to Financial Times. He further said that China has extended its fight over Lithuania's relations with Taiwan to include harassment of European companies that use Lithuanian-made components. Landsbergis also said that Vilnius has complied with Beijing's position but it is free to develop commercial and cultural connections with Taiwan.

China and Lithuania have been at odds after Taiwan was allowed to create a representative office in Vilnius, which is comparable to an embassy. The situation has recently worsened as Lithuania has taken moves to enhance its ties with Taiwan, which China claims to be part of its own country.

Furthermore, in order to reduce Lithuania's diplomatic status, Beijing ordered that Lithuanian officials relinquish their identity documents. Vilnius recalled its last diplomats from China in mid-December, fearing for their safety, as a result of the demand, according to ANI. In addition, as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), freight trains between Beijing and Vilnius have been suspended.

Taipei and Vilnius will establish a USD 1 billion credit programme

Recently, Kung Ming-hsin, who is Taiwan's Minister of National Development, stated on Tuesday that Taipei and Vilnius will establish a USD 1 billion credit programme to support cooperation enterprises. On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated on Wednesday that the Taiwanese government's attempt to extend the space for separatist actions through monetary diplomacy is bound to fail, according to Global Times.

