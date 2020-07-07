Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Coronavirus Positive After Fourth Test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, the leader himself announced to reporters on Tuesday. Bolsonaro has derided coronavirus as just a "little flu," and previously appeared in public and at rallies without a mask, even hugging supporters.

A news agency quoted him saying, "Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," referring to the Covid-19 test he took Monday.

Bolsonaro was reportedly being treated with anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin as he awaited the result of his fourth Covid-19 test in four months.

Brazil's right-wing leader, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, on Monday, told supporters outside the presidential residence in capital Brasilia that he is feeling well. "I've done a lung screening, my lung is clean, OK? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is okay," he had said.

Brazil's Supreme Court published documents in May showing that Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida. The Brazilian leader hasn't said whether he took any additional tests for the disease since.

Bolsonaro’s prior tests were conducted using pseudonyms, as is customary for medical tests performed on Brazilian leaders in order to preserve their privacy.

The president has repeatedly appeared in public without wearing a mask, shaking hands with supporters, and mingling with crowds. He has fiercely criticized local leaders' restrictions on activity and said the economic impact of shutdowns would inflict more hardship than the virus.

He has encouraged the country to reopen, even as the number of cases rises, and has criticized local governments' efforts to stamp out the virus through social distancing measures, such as quarantine and shelter-in-place orders.

Brazil is second only to the United States in numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths. More than 65,000 people have died of the virus in Brazil, according to figures released by the country's health ministry on Monday, and 1,623,284 cases have been confirmed so far.