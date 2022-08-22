LIVE Updates: ISIS Terrorist Nabbed In Russia Was Instructed To 'meet Someone In India'

Quick links:
Image: Republic/Shutterstock
Nabbed ISIS bomber's massive plot against India explained in a few pointers: -
In the 57-second-long confession video, the ISIS recruit can be heard saying, ‘In 2022, I received special training. By the orders of Yusuf (inaudible), I flew to Russia from where I was to fly to India. In India, I was supposed to get all the necessary support to carry out a terror attack. I was to meet someone in India. I was working on the instructions of the Islamic state for insulting the prophet."
#FirstOnRepublic— Republic (@republic) August 22, 2022
Crucial details of ISIS bomber's confession accessed by Republic: The terrorist was to meet someone in India to carry out the attack.
Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/fNqExdK5Zv
The Bomber, hailing from a Central Asian nation, recruited and indoctrinated in Turkey, was to take the Moscow route to conduct a terror attack in India. The terrorist made the confession in a 57-second video accessed by Republic.
#LIVE: Republic accesses 57s confessional video of ISIS bomber nabbed by Russian agency.— Republic (@republic) August 22, 2022
- The Bomber, hailing from a Central Asian nation, recruited & indoctrinated in Turkey, was to take the Moscow route to conduct terror attack in India.
Tune in - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/Baea4y4ejL
As per Sputnik, the detained ISIS terrorist claimed to have received "special training" before coming to Russia on the orders of one Yusuf. Later, he was instructed to travel to India, where he was to meet someone.
As per reports, the Russian FSB has contacted and informed relevant agencies in India regarding the detention of ISIS terrorists. Sources say that Indian agencies are gathering more information regarding the alleged suicide attack.
In a video shared by the FSB to news agency Sputnik, the detained resident from a Central Asian country reportedly admitted that he had to travel to India to arrange an act of terrorism in retaliation for "insulting the prophet".
Russia's Security Agency FSB has claimed that the detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the ISIS leaders when he was in Turkey between April and June this year.
"The FSB in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in the country. The detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the agency said in a statement, as per RIA Novosti.
“Later, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to ISIS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents, and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act,” the statement said.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Islamic State suicide bomber who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in India. The FSB said in a statement that the detained ISIS member was planning to carry out a terrorist attack by self-detonation against one of the leaders of India's ruling dispensation.
"The FSB in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in the country. The detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the agency said in a statement, as per RIA Novosti.