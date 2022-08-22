Last Updated:

LIVE Updates: ISIS Terrorist Nabbed In Russia Was Instructed To 'meet Someone In India'

In a massive crackdown, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Islamic State suicide bomber who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in India. The FSB said in a statement that the detained ISIS member was planning to carry out a terrorist attack by self-detonation against one of the leaders of India's ruling dispensation.

ISIS terrorist planning suicide attack on India held

Nabbed ISIS bomber's plot against India

Nabbed ISIS bomber's massive plot against India explained in a few pointers: -

 

Catch exclusive details on the nabbed ISIS terrorists here

 

In 57-sec confession video, ISIS recruit says 'Was to get all necessary support to carry out attack in India'

In the 57-second-long confession video, the ISIS recruit can be heard saying, ‘In 2022, I received special training. By the orders of Yusuf (inaudible), I flew to Russia from where I was to fly to India. In India, I was supposed to get all the necessary support to carry out a terror attack. I was to meet someone in India. I was working on the instructions of the Islamic state for insulting the prophet."

 

Watch: ISIS bomber confesses 'planned terror attack in India'

The Bomber, hailing from a Central Asian nation, recruited and indoctrinated in Turkey, was to take the Moscow route to conduct a terror attack in India. The terrorist made the confession in a 57-second video accessed by Republic.

 

ISIS terrorist was to meet someone in India: Reports

As per Sputnik, the detained ISIS terrorist claimed to have received "special training" before coming to Russia on the orders of one Yusuf. Later, he was instructed to travel to India, where he was to meet someone.

Russia shares details of detained ISIS terrorist with Indian agencies

As per reports, the Russian FSB has contacted and informed relevant agencies in India regarding the detention of ISIS terrorists. Sources say that Indian agencies are gathering more information regarding the alleged suicide attack. 

Suicide attack planned in retaliation to "insulting the Prophet"

In a video shared by the FSB to news agency Sputnik, the detained resident from a Central Asian country reportedly admitted that he had to travel to India to arrange an act of terrorism in retaliation for "insulting the prophet". 

Suicide bomber was recruited by ISIS in Turkey

Russia's Security Agency FSB has claimed that the detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the ISIS leaders when he was in Turkey between April and June this year.

"The FSB in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in the country. The detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the agency said in a statement, as per RIA Novosti. 

“Later, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to ISIS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents, and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act,” the statement said.

Russia nabs ISIS terrorist plotting suicide attack in India

