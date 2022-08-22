LIVE Updates: ISIS Terrorist Nabbed In Russia Was Instructed To 'meet Someone In India'

Russia's Security Agency FSB has claimed that the detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the ISIS leaders when he was in Turkey between April and June this year.

"The FSB in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in the country. The detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the agency said in a statement, as per RIA Novosti.

“Later, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to ISIS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents, and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act,” the statement said.