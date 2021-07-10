Livzon's COVID-19 Vaccine Appears Safe & Elicits Antibodies, Reveal Researchers

A V-01 COVID-19 vaccine developed by a China's subsidiary of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has appeared safe. The result is based on the preliminary data from a Phase II trial involving more than 800 participants aged above 18, researchers said in a paper published in Chinese Medical Journal. Most adverse events after Livzon's shot were mild or moderate, with one severe adverse event that appeared to be related to the vaccine, researcher said.

Phase II trial of V-01

The research of phase II clinical trial was conducted at the Gaozhou Municipal Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Guangdong, China) in March 2021. The preliminary data indicated that the safety profile of V-01 is promising, researchers said in a paper published in Chinese Medical Journal. The people reported mild or moderate side effects. No participant after getting vaccinated reported a vaccine-related life-threatening side-effect. The participants included 440 people aged 18–59 years and 440 elderly persons aged above 60 years. All the participants who received at least one dose of V-01 or placebo were included in the safety analysis.

In June, China has granted approval for emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine on children aged 3-17 on Friday, as per International reports. Speaking to Chinese media, Sinovac chairman Yin Weidong told that Sinovac has finished phase I and II clinical research on this age group, which proved the vaccine is as safe and efficient as it is for adults. Currently, China which is inoculating all adults above 18 has administered 723.5 million doses as of June 3. In April, Sinovac said it recommends longer intervals between two doses to achieve better effectiveness after the country's top CDC official admitted the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

IMAGE: Unsplash