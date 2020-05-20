Loss Of Smell & Taste Prominent As UK's NHS Updates List Of Coronavirus Symptoms

As Coronavirus cases continue to increase globally, the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) on Tuesday announced new updates for Coronavirus symptoms. According to the NHS the updated symptoms include high temperature or a new continuous cough or a loss/change in normal sense of smell or taste. NHS has recommended self-isolation to the people who develop these symptoms and also advised no family member should leave home if any person in the household shows symptoms.

The symptoms of #Covid19 have been updated.



Self-isolate if you develop:

▶️ a new continuous cough OR

▶️ high temperature OR

▶️ loss/change in your normal sense of smell or taste



No one in your household should leave home if any one person has symptoms.https://t.co/SkCoecbJWC pic.twitter.com/wMCI911XHE — NHS (@NHSuk) May 19, 2020

According to the NHS, some symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are mild, but people can later become very unwell. The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

High temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature).

New, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual).

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.

Most people with coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms.

COVID-19 situation in the UK

The United Kingdon has recorded 248,818 confirmed cases if Coronavirus with 35,341 deaths recorded so far, as per the government figures. However, the total number of deaths relating to coronavirus is thought to be higher, with Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggesting there had already been more than 41,000 such deaths by the week beginning 8 May.

When all deaths over and above the expected number for the period to 8 May are taken into account, the ONS data suggests the total might be more than 54,000. Some of these deaths are likely to include people with undiagnosed coronavirus or who died as an indirect result of the pandemic.

