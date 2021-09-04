Lyrebird In Australian Zoo Mimics Crying Baby, Netizens Call It 'scary-amazing'; Watch

Birds have an excellent quality of imitation. Several birds can sing well, while some are immensely talented at mimicking any sound. Especially parrots are adept at mimicking sounds and human language. Similarly, a lyrebird in an Australian zoo has created a storm on the internet for perfectly mimicking a crying baby. In a video shared by The Taronga Zoo, a lyrebird can be seen mimicking a crying baby. The sound is so uncannily similar to a crying infant that anyone can be mistaken that it's a baby crying. According to a report by The Guardian, the zoo authorities informed that these birds are highly talented in copying different sounds.

Watch the video of bird mimics baby crying:

Bet you weren't expecting this wake-up call! You're not hearing things, our resident lyrebird Echo has the AMAZING ability to replicate a variety of calls - including a baby's cry!



📽️ via keeper Sam

Despite Australia zoo closed for visitors, lyrebird practising sound for last year

Earlier, some birds of the same species were recorded producing car horns and chainsaw sounds. In the case of this bird, the zoo authorities said this lyrebird has been trying to copy the sound of a baby crying for the last year. Interestingly, the zoo in Australia has been closed since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the country. Therefore, it is still a puzzle for the zoo authorities to reveal from where the lyrebird listened to the sound of a crying baby when the zoo has been closed for the visitors.

According to allaboutsbirds.org, several birds could claim to be the world’s best mimic. In North America, master mimics include mockingbirds, thrashers, and catbirds. According to the bird research website, the Brown Thrasher can sing up to 2,000 different songs and maybe the champion mimic in North America.

Netizens are surprised to watch the video; here are some reactions

Meanwhile, netizens are amazed to see the unique talent of the bird while some find the video quite funny. Since being shared with the caption: "Bet you weren't expecting this wake-up call! You're not hearing things, our resident lyrebird Echo has the AMAZING ability to replicate a variety of calls - including a baby's cry!", the video has garnered over fifty-eight thousand views and the count is still going on. "WOW! These birds are so amazing. Had one nearby ages ago that used to get me every time with its sound of a mobile phone ringing!" read the comment of a social media user. "Love these birds, I wonder what inspired them to mimic certain sounds over others?" commented another user. "Echo is an amazing lyrebird to be able to pick up on a baby's cry!! I would think it really is a baby crying. Echo has the pitch down to a tee. I would like to see more of Echo please," commented the third user.

