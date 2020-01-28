Man Steals Magna Carta Becuase He Doubted The Authenticity Of Document

A 47-year-old man from Canterbury, Kent, who was reportedly accused of stealing a copy of the Magna Carta from Salisbury Catherdral back in 2018 as he 'doubted' its authenticity was presented in front of the court on January 27. According to international media reports, Mark Royden is accused of using a hammer to smash the protective case before trying to steal the 800-year-old document from the cathedral. However, he has denied all charges against him.

Prosecutor Rob Welling reportedly told Salisbury Crown Court that it was his actions of 'good-spirited' members of the public that prevented the robbery and his escape. Willing further said that the defendant failed to steal the Magna Carta for two reasons – the historic document was 'just too tough' for the tool he brought, and because he did not bank on visitors and members of staff willing to intervene – after which he was caught and detained despite trying to get away.

Cathedral outreach worker Leigh Chalmers further reportedly told the church that she and others also struggle with Royden and the glass door before pursuing him out of the cathedral.

Defendant made 'odd statements'

According to reports, Royden had escaped through a goods yard and was chased and caught by stonemasons working at the cathedral. The prosecutor also said that Royden also made comments that he should get a medal for what he had done and he could have done more damage if he had a samurai sword. The prosecutor reportedly said that the 47-year-old made 'odd statements' to police while he was smelling of alcohol.

The prosecutors also informed the court that Royden had planned the attempted theft and further scoped out CCTV camera and a fire alarm to set off as a distraction. Welling reportedly said that Royden had also brought yellow gloves, safety goggles and the hammer with himself. The trial still continues and he is charged with attempted theft and a second count of criminal damage to the security case reportedly costing £14,466.

(with inputs from agencies)