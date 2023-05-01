Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Japan's Katsuren-haebaru; No Reports Of Casualties

Japan witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale on May 1, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) report. The earthquake struck 79 km East Southeast of Katsuren-haebaru, Japan on Monday, reported ANI citing USGS. Further, the USGS shared that the earthquake occurred at 08:52:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Katsuren-haebaru, Japan at a depth of 10.8 km. The epicentre of the quake was 26.008°N and 128.584°E, respectively. There have been no reports of casualties yet. however, further details related to the natural disaster are awaited.

Earthquakes in Japan

Japan has been witnessing earthquakes very frequently. Two months ago: Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on February 25, witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Ritcher Scale, reported Japan's news agency Kyodo News citing the weather agency. According to the Meteorological Agency, after the quake, no warning for Tsunami has been issued that mainly rattled the eastern part of Hokkaido at 10:27 p.m. Further, Japan's weather agency asserted that the earthquake registered a lower 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean off Kushiro, also shook a wider region including northeastern Japan and eastern Japan, reported Kyodo agency.

Before this, five months ago, an earthquake reported of a magnitude of 6.1 on the Ritcher scale that occurred 84 km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at around 1:38 pm IST. "An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit 84 km South Southeast of Toba, Japan today at 13:38:26 UTC," wrote USGS on its website.

