Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska's Aleutian Islands

Rest of the World News

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was experienced near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska some 22 kilometres east of Tanaga volcano. No casualties or damage reported

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Magnitude 6.2

An Earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale has just been reported to have struck near the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Thursday according to the US geological survey. The tremors occurred at 05:53 local time. Reports state that the tremors took place 22 kilometres east of the Tanaga volcano that is located on the islands.

No damage has been reported

It has been reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometres. As of yet, there have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties because of the earthquake and a tsunami warning is yet to be issued. 
The Aleutian islands house the Tanaga Volcano.

The volcano is reported to have last erupted in 1914. While there are reports of earlier eruptions in 763-1770, 1791, and 1829 these reports are vague. Tanaga Island houses no native land mammals and was established as a Navy emergency landing station in 1943.

 

 

According to Scientists, Alaska receives 11 per cent of the world's earthquake and 3 of the largest ever recorded earthquakes were located near Alaska. The strongest earthquake was the 'Great Alaska Earthquake' in 1964, the Earthquake with a magnitude of 9.2 lasted for 4.5 minutes and the resulting Tsunami turned the city of Anchorage into a disaster area.

Published:
